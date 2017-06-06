Gunshots ring out in Paris after reports surface that a man attacked a police officer

The area around Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France was on lockdown on Tuesday after reports circulated that a man with a hammer tried to attack police.

Reuters confirmed that at least one police officer was wounded in the Tuesday skirmish, and that the suspect was injured during the ordeal.

The incident in Paris comes less than one week after a terrorist attack in London, England that killed seven people.

Story Developing

MORE: Paris police confirm officer injured by a man who was shot and injured by police. — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 6, 2017

#BREAKING: Police officer shoots at attacker near Notre Dame in #Paris; Suspect tried to attack police officer with a hammer pic.twitter.com/G1IwXanyW3 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) June 6, 2017

One Twitter user appeared to be tweeting from inside the cathedral as the incident unfolded.





We're trapped in Notre-Dame de Paris, something is happening outside. Police sirens can be heard. They are not letting anyone in or out — Matthew CurrieHolmes (@mch2k) June 6, 2017

so we are trapped in Notre Dame Cathedral. Something is happening outside we don't know what it is. Police sirens can be heard #NotreDame — Matthew CurrieHolmes (@mch2k) June 6, 2017

He eventually uploaded a photo from inside the famous structure, indicating that everyone in the cathedral was safe.