Gunshots ring out in Paris after reports surface that a man attacked a police officer

The area around Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France was on lockdown on Tuesday after reports circulated that a man with a hammer tried to attack police.
Reuters confirmed that at least one police officer was wounded in the Tuesday skirmish, and that the suspect was injured during the ordeal.
The incident in Paris comes less than one week after a terrorist attack in London, England that killed seven people.
Story Developing
One Twitter user appeared to be tweeting from inside the cathedral as the incident unfolded.
He eventually uploaded a photo from inside the famous structure, indicating that everyone in the cathedral was safe.