As Florida braces for Irma, some 460 inmates have been evacuated from jail

Authorities in Florida are moving to evacuate hundreds of inmates as Hurricane Irma prepares to make landfall in the United States.

Officials made the decision Friday to move 460 inmates and 125 corrections officers out of the possible path of the storm. The inmates were housed at a facility on Stock Island, near Key West — an area that could bear the brunt of Irma. They were moved to another penitentiary in Palm Beach County, the Associated Press reports.

Spokeswoman Becky Herrin said that the jail is built to withstand a category 5 hurricane, but that they aren’t taking any chances — the crew got on the road Saturday morning, and Herrin explained, “Moving this many inmates this quickly is a tough job,” but added that the group “got on the road without incident.”