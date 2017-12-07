At least three are dead and fifteen have been injured in a school shooting at Aztec High School in Aztec, New Mexico, according to KOB. Aztec is about 180 miles from Albuquerque, the state capital.





One of the three dead is the shooter. With the shooter down, Aztec Mayor Sally Burbridge said there is no longer a threat to Aztec as a result of this incident.

Local and state police are investigating the shooting alongside agents from the FBI. At this time, it’s not clear who the victims were, where on school grounds the shooting took place, or any possible motive of the shooter. This story will be updated as that information becomes available.

San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen told Fox News that the dead are “believed” to be students.

Families and friends of students of Aztec High School are gathered outside city hall, following a shooting at the school@KOB4 pic.twitter.com/7kjG7ZNITV — Meg Hilling (@meghilling) December 7, 2017

This is a developing story.

RELATED: After a gas station clerk is fired for defending herself, hundreds donated to help her out