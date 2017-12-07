Menu
The USA Gymnastics doctor who turned out to be a pervert won't be practicing medicine any time soon
At least three are dead and fifteen have been injured in a school shooting at Aztec High School in Aztec, New Mexico, according to KOB. Aztec is about 180 miles from Albuquerque, the state capital.


One of the three dead is the shooter. With the shooter down, Aztec Mayor Sally Burbridge said there is no longer a threat to Aztec as a result of this incident.

Local and state police are investigating the shooting alongside agents from the FBI. At this time, it’s not clear who the victims were, where on school grounds the shooting took place, or any possible motive of the shooter. This story will be updated as that information becomes available.

San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen told Fox News that the dead are “believed” to be students.

This is a developing story.

