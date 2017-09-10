Bush on 9/11: If a plane is coming for me, I hope I read my Bible

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer recapped his Sept. 11, 2001, experiences on Twitter. Fleischer was with former president George W. Bush throughout 9/11.

Mediaite preserved Fleischer’s tweets — they shine a light on the frantic nature of the day and how President Bush responded.

From Bush declaring that he wished to returned to Washington, to calling First Lady Laura Bush and telling her that if a plane was coming for him he hoped he’d read his Bible, Fleischer’s tweets remind us just how frantic that day was.

Follow @AriFleischer to see the events as they occurred.



