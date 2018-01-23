The unveiling of Bank of America’s newest policy has not gone over well with the public.

The Wall Street Journal reported that a particular checking account that was of great benefit to low-income bankers would no longer be free. The new policy would institute a $12 monthly fee for checking accounts unless they carried a minimum of $1,500 or received direct deposits greater than $250 each month.





The policy went into effect this month for all remaining eBanking customers. Some had their accounts switched over as early as 2015.

People sought clarification online.

@BofA_Help hi..i have a checking account and I am not going to receive any automatic transfers for next few months..any way I can avoid maintainace fee without maintaining minimum balance? — Darshan Shah (@DarshanCShah) January 18, 2018

If you have the Bofa Core Checking account the only two ways to avoid the fee is to have a direct deposit deposited of $250.00 or more per statement cycle or maintain a minimum balance of $1500.00. The fee can also be waived if you're a student under 24. ^ds — Bank of America Help (@BofA_Help) January 18, 2018

To understand the impact of the fee, some broke the numbers down over time.

Bank of America kills free checking accounts below a certain balance. Seems like nothing, but to somebody working 40 hours a week at federal minimum wage, that $12/month fee amounts to 1% of pretax income. https://t.co/uu2kYDJ1Gg — Nate Becker (@natebecker) January 22, 2018

$12 per month for a checking account?

Some math:

If you have $1,000 in the account, $12 is 1.2% of it—per month.

Multiply by 12 months: people without much money are charged an annual rate of 14.4% for the bank to hold their money and process checks. https://t.co/emxDj2Pw3w — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) January 23, 2018

Several called on current customers to leave Bank of America and open an account with a credit union in their area.

Everyone should join their local credit union. — Ron West (@Ron_West_52) January 22, 2018

What is a credit union? How is it better than a bank? I would like to join — the future is female (@whatohek) January 22, 2018

Credit unions are a massive passion of mine. It’s the “buildings and loan” from “it’s a wonderful life”, basically. Highly regulated “banking”, providing services to everyone, not for profit, and owned by all the customers. I’m really into it. — Someone (probably a LEFTIST) 🐞 (@CelineDayJardnz) January 22, 2018

Also: many, if not most, credit unions also belong to a national co-op shared branch network… so you can use ATMs across the country w/o “foreign” network fees. — SpinachInquisition (@NobodyExpects13) January 22, 2018

When one customer announced their intention to close their Bank of America account, the bank asked how they might keep the business relationship.

“Don’t be assholes to poor people,” Twitter user @WesAtt replied.

Credit union it is. Closing BOA accounts tomorrow. — Wes (@WesAtt) January 22, 2018

Hello Wes. We’d like to keep you as a customer. Please let me know how I can help.^rr — Bank of America Help (@BofA_Help) January 22, 2018

Don’t be assholes to poor people. — Wes (@WesAtt) January 23, 2018

