Why Walmart's 1 million hourly workers are about to see their paychecks get bigger
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is moving production of heavy-duty trucks from Mexico to Michigan and paying bonuses to U.S. workers in response to the passage of U.S. tax reform late last year.


The automaker will invest $1 billion in its Warren Truck Assembly Plant to make the Ram Heavy Duty Truck starting in 2020. That truck is currently made in Saltillo, Mexico, where workers will continue to make commercial vehicles.

FCA says the Warren plant will add 2,500 new jobs.

RELATED: Carrier is still cutting factory jobs in Indianapolis, a year after a deal that would supposedly save them

The company also plans to pay $2,000 bonuses this spring to about 60,000 hourly and salaried U.S. employees. Senior executives won’t get the bonus.

FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne says the company should adjust its manufacturing footprint to reflect “improvement in the U.S. business environment.” He says employees should also share in the tax savings.

Fiat Chrysler makes a major announcement about a plant in Mexico — and it’s great news for American workers AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Associated Press

