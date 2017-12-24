If you drive a Ram truck model from 2010 to 2017, this one’s for you.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling nearly 1.8 million Dodge Ram trucks in the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to AP, concerned that the trucks could shift out of park.





RELATED: Millions of Honda owners have some cash headed their way thanks to a class-action lawsuit

Included are certain 2010 through 2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups, many 2011 through 2017 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs, and 2016 and 2017 Ram 3500 chassis cabs that weigh less than 10,000 pounds. Also covered are some 2009 through 2017 Ram 1500 pickups.

Trucks from 2017 built after Dec. 31, 2016 are not included.

The recall concerns vehicles with steering-column-mounted shifters, according to CNBC. Trucks with rotary dial shifters or floor-mounted shifters are not affected by the recall.

The brake transmission shift interlock system is the source of the recall. Under long-term exposure to high heat, the interlock becomes susceptible to failure, which could lead to the truck inadvertently shifting out of park without the driver’s foot on the brake pedal. In the worst-case scenario, the truck could shift out of park without a key in the ignition, potentially letting the truck roll away on its own.

Fiat Chrysler says it knows of seven injuries that may be related to the issue as well as a “small” number of crashes. Until the issue is fixed, the company recommends that owners of affected trucks use the parking brake for safety, according to USA Today.

Owners will be notified when a fix is available at their dealership. Questions can be referred to Fiat Chrysler at (866)-220-6747.