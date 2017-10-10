The black woman in Dove’s controversial ad says “a lot has been left out” in the outrage

A black model featured in a Dove Facebook ad which many have called a racially insensitive spoke out about her participation in the photo shoot and said the furor over it was missing some important context.

A screenshot from a Dove advertisement depicts a black woman pulling a brown shirt over her head to reveal a white woman in a beige shirt underneath. A longer video shows a third woman in the ad.





I can see how the snapshots that are circulating the web have been misinterpreted, considering the fact that Dove has faced a backlash in the past for the exact same issue. There is a lack of trust here, and I feel the public was justified in their initial outrage. Having said that, I can also see that a lot has been left out. The narrative has been written without giving consumers context on which to base an informed opinion.

