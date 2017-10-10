Business

The black woman in Dove’s controversial ad says “a lot has been left out” in the outrage

A black model featured in a Dove Facebook ad which many have called a racially insensitive spoke out about her participation in the photo shoot and said the furor over it was missing some important context.

A screenshot from a Dove advertisement depicts a black woman pulling a brown shirt over her head to reveal a white woman in a beige shirt underneath. A longer video shows a third woman in the ad.

Lola Ogunyemi, the black model in the ad, explained in a piece in the Guardian that the full ad included seven women of different racial backgrounds. Ogunyemi, who is “a Nigerian woman, born in London and raised in Atlanta,” remembered the women “being excited at the idea of wearing nude T-shirts and turning into one another.”


Ogunyemi added that she understood the outrage based on the screenshot but believes that the full story was missed by reports:

I can see how the snapshots that are circulating the web have been misinterpreted, considering the fact that Dove has faced a backlash in the past for the exact same issue. There is a lack of trust here, and I feel the public was justified in their initial outrage. Having said that, I can also see that a lot has been left out. The narrative has been written without giving consumers context on which to base an informed opinion.

