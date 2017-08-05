A disturbing video has surfaced of a woman doing the unthinkable to her dog on the subway

A video that has surfaced of a woman biting and hitting her dog on a subway in Toronto has sparked outrage.

The video begins with her holding the dog to her face and repeatedly hitting it. The pup tries to run away several times, but the woman yanks it back.

The woman also seems to be acting erratically, and at one point, the person recording suggests she may be on drugs.





When somebody confronts her, she bellows, “Who the fuck are you?”

In the video’s description, the uploader wrote that the “whole train stopped” as somebody went to fetch an official. Three workers reportedly showed up and escorted her off the train. The video has been viewed almost 30,000 times since it was uploaded Friday.

