A sewage pipe unexpectedly exploded, and you won’t be able to look away no matter how hard you try

New footage shows the moment a sewage pipe in Ukraine spontaneously explodes.

The video, which lasts around 30 seconds, shows what appears to be a parking lot. Out of nowhere, the pavement begins to bubble up and suddenly explodes — sending sewage skyrocketing into the air, covering nearby vehicles and flooding down streets in a brown, poopy river. City residents can be seen looking on in astonishment and disgust.

The explosion reportedly occurred in Kiev, Ukraine on Monday due to the pipe having endured too much pressure, according to the YouTuber who uploaded the footage.



