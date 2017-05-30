A video of cobra regurgitating a plastic bottle is grossing out the universe one gag at a time

A video of an Indian cobra regurgitating a plastic bottle while humans looked on is grossing out the internet.

This is not the face of a happy snake.

The short video ends with the snake successfully spitting up a bottle of soda.





A man with a stick who observed the whole thing then casually picks up the cobra as a vigilant dog takes stock of the situation.

As we pointed out in a previous regurgitation story, there is a there is a difference between vomiting and regurgitation.

Simply put, the plastic bottle was never broken down and so it was regurgitated. Vomiting is barfing up stuff that has been digested.

There are a few reasons why a snake would regurgitate something. A snake regurgitating what they’ve consumed is not a sign of good health, but it’s an even worse sign if the creature does so routinely.