An intense video shows the moment police officers stopped a man about to jump from a freeway

Officers in the Grass Valley Police Department stopped a California man from jumping off a freeway.

A video of the incident, captured by the officers’ body cameras, was shared on the department’s Facebook page.

RELATED: A Philadelphia tow truck driver was surprised after his repo job turned into a kidnapping

The department explained the officers’ actions in the video description:

Police Officers are often called upon in people’s most desperate moments. Tuesday afternoon a young man was contemplating ending his life by jumping off a local overpass. Officers arrived and spoke with him for several minutes, trying to get him to reconsider. The officers focused their efforts on gaining compliance without the need to use physical intervention. However after a period of time he suddenly tried to climb the fence and jump over to a busy highway below. By reacting quickly, the Officers were able to prevent a horrible tragedy and get the young man the crisis intervention services he needed. They also protected the motoring public from the possibility of serious traffic accident risks.





It was also noted that the identity of the man was concealed out of respect for himself, his family and all others involved.