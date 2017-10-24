Athlete makes the best of bad situation when fan throws beer cup at his teammate

While it’s a bit rude to throw things during a sports function, one soccer player decided to flip the script on a fan who decided to throw a beer cup at his teammate.
Toronto FC player Sebastian Giovinco stepped in when an angry fan threw a beer cup at teammate Jozy Altidore. A video shows the cup flying towards Altidore amid boos after he scored against Atlanta United FC. Giovinco sprinted over to the cup, drank the remaining alcohol and threw it back towards the stands.
Giovinco shared the incident on his Instagram and posted “Cheers.”
The team also shared a gif of the moment, joking about Atlanta’s “southern hospitality.”
Others wanted to know what kind of beer was in the cup after Giovinco scored a goal from a free kick.
(H/T Mashable)