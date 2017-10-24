Athlete makes the best of bad situation when fan throws beer cup at his teammate

While it’s a bit rude to throw things during a sports function, one soccer player decided to flip the script on a fan who decided to throw a beer cup at his teammate.

Toronto FC player Sebastian Giovinco stepped in when an angry fan threw a beer cup at teammate Jozy Altidore. A video shows the cup flying towards Altidore amid boos after he scored against Atlanta United FC. Giovinco sprinted over to the cup, drank the remaining alcohol and threw it back towards the stands.

Giovinco shared the incident on his Instagram and posted “Cheers.”





Cheers 🍻😂 A post shared by Sebastian Giovinco (@sebagiovincoofficial) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

The team also shared a gif of the moment, joking about Atlanta’s “southern hospitality.”

Others wanted to know what kind of beer was in the cup after Giovinco scored a goal from a free kick.

WHAT WAS IN THAT CUP??? pic.twitter.com/SxJ7UGOU02 — Waking the Red (@WakingtheRed) October 22, 2017

Thank you to the Atlanta fan that threw the cup on the the field after the Altidore goal because Giovinco needed the extra juice #TFCLive — Rida Junejo (@rjunejo) October 22, 2017

RELATED: Baby hippo slyly photobombs engagement photo, becomes newest internet celebrity

(H/T Mashable)