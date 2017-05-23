Before this jerk punched a guy with cerebral palsy in the face, surveillance video caught him being awful

A Pennsylvania man reached the lowest of lows when he punched a man with cerebral palsy in the face.

Video captured 29-year-old Barry Baker punching a 22-year-old man in the face outside of a 7-Eleven, reports CBS Philly. He repeatedly taunted his victim about his condition just before punching him. The victim then called the police on Baker.

“This defendant is a bully. Every decent citizen should be outraged by the defendant’s conduct. The victim is to be commended for keeping his cool and notifying the police,” Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan explained. “The victim showed a lot of dignity. I cannot say the same thing for the defendant here.”

West Chester Police Chief Scott Bohn called Baker’s actions in the video “appalling.”

Those who watched the video were equally disturbed. Some even said that the video was evidence enough that Baker deserved to serve time.

Baker, who has been in trouble with the law before for theft and forgery, has since been charged with simple assault. Both his bail and a preliminary hearing have been set.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office posted the full video of the disturbing incident on their YouTube channel: