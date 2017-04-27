Couple-on-couple road rage in San Diego escalates quickly into bloody, no-holds-barred street brawl

Road rage incidents are nothing new, but it is unusual to see two couples vacate their cars and engage in an all-out brawl in the middle of a busy street.

That’s what went down in the streets of Chula Vista recently, and witness Cinthia Lara caught the whole thing on video. She posted the video on Facebook.

Who knows exactly what sparked the confrontation, but it was enough for the the couples to emerge from their vehicles and start to argue.





There’s a bunch of posturing and pointing until the two couples actually come to blows. The video shows the four people involved grabbing hair, punching and kicking each other.

The fight stopped traffic and a couple of good samaritans got out of their cars and tried to stop the melee.

It finally took an off-duty officer brandishing his badge and screaming at them to stop to get the couples to stand down in the March 27 brawl.

Lara, who recorded the fight, told NBC 7 that she normally wouldn’t stick around to watch a fight go down, but in this case she felt it was the right thing to do.

“Just in case worse got to worst. I had proof,” Lara told the station.

NBC 7 reported that none of the four people involved in the brawl were charged with a crime.

As for the video, it’s been watched more than a million times.