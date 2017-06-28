Dozens of crabs take the baggage claim carousel for a spin as passengers try to collect their bags

Travelers waiting to collect their baggage at the Caribbean’s Lynden Pindling International Airport were in for a surprise when a container filled with crabs popped open on the carousel.

Footage of the incident was posted to Facebook, which shows dozens of the creatures climbing over top of people’s suitcases. Some even managed to find their way onto the floor and were making a break for it. As the camera pans over the scene, a man appears to be quickly attempting to stuff the crabs back into the cooler from which they escaped.

“Oh my goodness!” one person can be heard shrieking in the video.

“Sooo, while waiting on my bag at LPIA this afternoon,” Lionel Bonimy wrote on Facebook alongside the video. “Someone’s cooler of crabs popped open on the conveyor belt and they made a run for it!!! Bahamians may love to eat crab, but we all sure aint trying to catch them lol!!!”

