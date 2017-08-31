Frightening video shows attackers dragging a teen into her house during a home invasion

A surveillance video shows the moment a California teen was attacked and dragged inside of her house during a home invasion.

A woman approached and spoke with the 17-year-old while she was outside with the family dog. The teen walked up to her front door after the conversation, but she was followed by the woman and a man. One man dragged the teen inside and pinned her down, while another man wearing a neon safety vest entered the house.

“They had a hatchet to her face when they had her in a headlock,” said the teen’s sister.





The teen’s mother said that the robbers stole jewelry and $5,000 in cash, which the family was saving for a new car. Though her daughter was physically unharmed, her mother said the experience affected the young woman in other ways.

“I know that when she’s alone it gets her the most,” she said. “Being alone is terrifying now.”

