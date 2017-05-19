Here’s 15 minutes of badass buggies crashing, rolling and catching on fire while trying to climb a hill

MadRam11 Productions is a company that boasts on their website that they “offer some of the most intense off-roading action available.” Their YouTube channel has over 285,000 subscribers and their videos are wildly popular.

This clip features a few souped-up buggies or “bouncers” trying to climb a ridiculous hill. The video was shot at Rush Offroad Park in Rush, Kentucky. The drivers do their best to make it up the hill but time and time again are beaten back by the laws of gravity and a course composed almost entirely of loose dirt and fallen trees. Skip to 10:30 in the video to watch driver Jason Spegal master the seemingly unbeatable track.





