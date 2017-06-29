One driver thought he could intimidate another motorist, but his opponent stepped out of the car with a tire iron

Road rage is never pretty, and yet another example was caught on video by a motorist on a busy Arizona street.

The video initially shows a rather large man, who had gotten out of his car after stopping in the left-hand turn lane, reaching his arms through the open window of a white SUV in the next lane. The man apparently feels satisfied that he’s made his point to the other driver and walks back to his car.

That’s when — surprise — the driver of the white SUV exits his vehicle with what appears to be tire iron, lifts it over his head like an ax and crashes it through the back window of the car, shattering it.





The person recording the incident from a car directly behind the action can be heard saying, ‘Holy s**t!”

The man whose window just got busted drove off, and the guy with the tire iron returned to his SUV and also drove off.

The Maricopa Police Department said neither party reported the incident. The situation reportedly went down on Monday morning on State Route 347 and Smith Enke Road in Maricopa, Ariz.

What sparked this road rage incident remains a mystery.