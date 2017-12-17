Menu
Police in Troy, Ohio had to show up to take down one particularly energetic last-minute shopper — a buck that unexpectedly leaped into a Kohl’s location in the city.


Troy Police Sargent Richard Gumerlock told WHIO that incidents like this are “rare,” but they do happen. “Every couple years we seem to get a deer break through a glass window somewhere into a store,” he says. “They get spooked and do a lot of things.

In videos shared with and posted by WHIO, the deer sprints from outside the store and promptly jumps into the store’s double doors before bolting inside. There’s no sleigh in site — the animal is all by its lonesome.

“Typical male doing his last minute Christmas shopping,” wrote Facebook user Teresa Marie in a comment we “like” too.

Ryan Snyder also shared a picture in the comments of the people who he said restrained the animal.

Facebook/Ryan Snyder

There were no injuries reported. The deer sprinted into the store and was captured and pinned by people inside, who summoned police to remove the scared animal.

Sgt. Richard Gumerlock added that they released the deer into a wooded area behind the shopping center.

Patrick McMahon About the author:
Patrick is a content editor for Rare.
