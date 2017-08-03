Videos from the courtroom capture the emotional tone of Michelle Carter’s sentencing

On Thursday, Michelle Carter was sentenced to 15 months in jail after she encouraged her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to commit suicide over text. Carter was well aware of Roy’s history with suicidal thoughts at the time.

Carter’s reaction to the news was captured on camera.

JUST IN: Judge sentences Michelle Carter to two and a half years in a county house of corrections https://t.co/nrrjSkIoae pic.twitter.com/WZsIUXLnxq — 48 Hours (@48hours) August 3, 2017

She was also seen crying throughout her sentencing.

LATEST: Michelle Carter defense team speaks to judge before sentencing in texting-suicide case https://t.co/nrrjSkIoae pic.twitter.com/RO7iXWEWxH — 48 Hours (@48hours) August 3, 2017

Prior to her sentencing, Roy’s family members gave emotional testimonies in remembrance of the young man.





"I wouldn't trade those short years I've had with him by my side for the world." – Conrad Roy's sister at sentencing https://t.co/nrrjSkIoae pic.twitter.com/Fm4A2LhDpr — 48 Hours (@48hours) August 3, 2017

"She has not shown any remorse." – Conrad Roy's father speaks at Michelle Carter sentencing in texting-suicide case https://t.co/nrrjSkIoae pic.twitter.com/M93YYZEFkS — 48 Hours (@48hours) August 3, 2017

Carter was officially found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in June.