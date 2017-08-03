Videos from the courtroom capture the emotional tone of Michelle Carter’s sentencing

On Thursday, Michelle Carter was sentenced to 15 months in jail after she encouraged her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to commit suicide over text. Carter was well aware of Roy’s history with suicidal thoughts at the time.
Carter’s reaction to the news was captured on camera.
She was also seen crying throughout her sentencing.
Prior to her sentencing, Roy’s family members gave emotional testimonies in remembrance of the young man.
Carter was officially found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in June.