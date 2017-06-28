Watch this badass rebel fighter laugh it off after an ISIS bullet explodes into the wall over her head

In the war for the Middle East, locals have been trying to take their homeland back from the Islamic State. Rebel fighters, often trained by Americans and using American-provided weapons, fight the battles. In a new clip that has surfaced online, we see the resilience of the local fighters battling for their homeland.

Sniper battle inside Raqqa city. Thank god the ISIS terrorist missed 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/c75h4HSjIW — Hemze Hamza (@Sergermed_) June 27, 2017

According to Hemze Hamza, a journalist who uploaded the video to Twitter, the woman is a Kurdish fighter. He wrote, “Kurdish women have no fear.” Hamza is embedded with the YPG (Yekineyen Parastina Jin, the People’s Protection Units) in an all-female unit. Amazingly, after the bullet explodes into the wall inches from her head, she crouches down and laughs off the brush with death — she even sticks her tongue out. The footage was reportedly taken outside the ISIS held city of Raqqa in Syria.





Kurdish women know no fear. Your average human being would be scared for life after being so close to death but she kept laughing. — Hemze Hamza (@Sergermed_) June 27, 2017

The West has become fascinated by the YPG, particularly their all-female forces. In 2014, a Kurdish fighter named Rehana went viral after a tweet claimed that she had killed over 100 ISIS terrorists.

RELATED: Watch what happens when Somali pirates mess with Americans who break out the big guns

The United States has been supporting the YPG in hopes of defeating ISIS. In May, the Pentagon announced that Trump had authorized an arms shipment to the YPG. That announcement came only days before President Erdogan of Turkey visited the United States. Erdogan has been strongly opposed to the Kurdish forces and repeatedly criticized Obama for propping up the Kurds, telling Al-Jazeera, “Obama deceived us,” and calling the YPG a “terrorist group.” But Erdogan’s own visit was thrown into controversy after his personal security attacked protesters, a move that a bipartisan group of senators called “unacceptable.”