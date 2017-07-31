Chilling footage of a Chicago home burglary shows a man kicking in a door as a terrified girl hides upstairs

Frightening video from a security camera inside a northwest Chicago home shows a man kicking down the front door of the house as a little girl hides upstairs in her bedroom.

The suspect can be heard knocking on the front door in footage of the burglary attempt, which took place July 23, before kicking it down and entering the house. According to the Daily Mail, the little girl told police she heard noises coming from downstairs and found a man looking through the window.





She locked herself in her bedroom to hide, but the video, which emerged this week, shows the suspect sprinting upstairs after breaking down the front door. The little girl told police he attempted to open her door but ran out of the house once she started screaming.

It’s unknown if a parent or guardian was home with the girl at the time of the burglary.