A boat crashed ashore and the man who stole it only remembers “drinking a couple Four Lokos”

An unmanned boat crashed mysteriously into the Daytona Beach, Fla. shore on Saturday. Authorities have since arrested a man in connection to the crash, reports WLTV.

Jonathan Race, 20, broke into Daytona Marina & Boat, where he then stole Ethel Jeanne, the boat the crashed ashore. Some of Race’s belongings were left at the marina. Investigators also found his pants, cellphone, wallet and driver’s license aboard the vessel.

When authorities caught up to Race, he said that the last thing he remembered was “drinking a couple Four Lokos” near the marina. Race used terms like “blacked out,” “rather drunk” and “just making stupid decisions” in his account to investigators. Race said that he woke up on the shore wearing shorts that didn’t belong to him.

Race was charged with grand theft and burglary.

For those who are unaware of the effects of Four Loko, one only need to read some accounts following the drink’s consumption.