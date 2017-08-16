A Florida teen is facing time after she took her homicidal hatred of her teacher to Facebook

High school student Desiree Zio of Pasco County, Florida is in big trouble, but it has nothing to do with her forgetting to do her homework. Zio was arrested a few minutes before midnight on Sunday evening after deputies discovered a threatening post on the 18 year old’s Facebook page.

The menacing post read, “I’m going to kill ______,” was posted on Zio’s mother’s Facebook page and sent directly to the teacher who immediately got in touch with authorities, WFLA reported.

Lt. Troy Ferguson of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said “[the suspect] was angry at her former teacher and claimed that there was some bullying from last school year that wasn’t addressed to her satisfaction and she acted out emotionally and made the threat.”





District authorities said that they take all threats against employees “very seriously.” A Pasco County Schools spokesperson explained “we find ourselves reminding parents to talk to their students about using social media responsibly and to reinforce that it’s very serious.”

Zio, who was going into her senior year was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm. She is currently being held on $10,000 bond. Authorities say they believe there was a possibility that Zio was planning to go to the teacher’s home.

