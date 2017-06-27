A former assistant state attorney now has his own legal issues after disrupting a hotel in a thong

It’s already time for the third naked Florida man story from the week.

Ryan Campbell wasn’t just disrupting guests at Hotel Duval in Tallahassee, Fla., over the weekend, reports the Tallahassee Democrat. The “nearly nude” man, donning only a shirt and a thong, high-fived a hotel employee’s crotch, ran through the hallways while screaming “help,” pulled a fire alarm, sprayed guests with a fire extinguisher and kicked an EMT after he was apprehended.

Campbell was formerly an assistant state attorney from 2011 to 2013. He handled misdemeanors and juvenile cases.

Now Campbell has his own record, as he is being charged with “battery, grand theft of a fire extinguisher, obstructing a firefighter, battery of an EMT and disorderly conduct.”