A man who said he was stabbed for his “neo-Nazi haircut” was arrested for lying to police

Colorado man Joshua Witt made headlines for claiming he was stabbed by a complete stranger who judged him to be a neo-Nazi based on his haircut, but police now say he simply made it up and charged him with filing a false report.

According to Witt, he’d driven to a Steak ‘N Shake in Sheridan, Colo. on August 16th. As he exited his car, a man approached him, asking if he was “one of them neo-Nazis.” That man stabbed him before Witt had a chance to respond, according to Witt’s story. He posted about the incident on Facebook; that post has since been deleted.





Sheridan police found some immediate problems with the story. They located a man who matched Witt’s description of the attacker, but cleared him as a suspect. Footage from the fast-food restaurant’s parking lot did not match Witt’s account, according to the New York Daily News.

Investigators did find footage depicting Witt purchasing a knife at a nearby sporting goods store. When questioned about it, he admitted to cutting himself with the knife in the parking lot of the restaurant by accident and making up the attack.

According to CBS Denver, Witt made up the story so that he could get the Navy to pay for his recovery. He now could face up to one year in jail and $2,650 in fines.