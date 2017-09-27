A ski mask just wasn’t enough for this robber who dressed himself as a tasty Coca-Cola

Police in Kentucky are on the hunt for a robber who held up a restaurant while dressed as a Coca-Cola bottle.

Just before 7 a.m. on Monday, the suspect, who is described as a white male, burst into a Rally’s restaurant in Henderson, Ky., and demanded money. Armed with a handgun, he managed to make off with over $500 in cash from the eatery, The Smoking Gun reports. The only person in the restaurant at the time was the manager, who was not injured in the exchange.

The suspect fled the scene in a gray mini-van, and the company is offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to his arrest, WFIE reports. Police arrived soon after the soft drink criminal made his escape and began fingerprinting the door in hopes of discovering clues; they’re also monitoring surveillance footage that might break the case wide-open before it goes cold.

The closest Coca-Cola bottling plant to Henderson is in nearby Owensboro, Ky. — but police a police spokesman speculated that the outfit was a Halloween costume. In fact, what appears to be the same costume is for sale on Amazon for just over $30, but it’s certainly not the most effective robbery clothing, as it doesn’t cover the face. The robber in this case appears to have solved that issue by wearing another mask under the costume, though it’s difficult to see in the security footage — it may be just a baseball cap.