An 87-year-old woman armed with only her walker beat off a would-be rapist

An 87-year-old California woman proved that she was just too spry to mess with when a would-be rapist tried to remove her nightgown. The incident occurred on August 23 in Stockton, a central California town roughly 50 miles east of San Francisco.

Officer Joe Silva of the Stockton Police Department told the Sacremento Bee that the woman, who remains unnamed for her privacy, was sleeping — some time around 5 a.m. when the prowler tried to remove her gown.

She screamed and grabbed her walker which she used to beat him away. Neighbors who heard the noise rushed to the house and chased the man off. The elderly woman sustained minor injuries. Police are still searching for the suspect, who is described as a 5’11” black man between ages 20-30.