The case against David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, may take a turn as officials decide whether or not they need to bring in cadaver dogs to search for remains.





The California couple is accused of shackling and torturing their 13 children for years and keeping them in subhuman conditions. According to police, they were chained, beaten, only allowed to bathe twice a year and eat once a day and not allowed to go outside. Evidence of strangulation was also reported.

Now, Crime Watch Daily has reported that Riverside County Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives are discussing if it’s time to conduct a search for remains with cadaver dogs. Investigators want to know if the couple had more children and may conduct DNA testing to see if all of the children are related.

Despite the rumors, the sheriff’s department neither confirmed nor denied that it was considering such measures.

The children reportedly suffered psychological and nerve damage from their years of captivity. They reportedly kept journals to cope, which are now being reviewed by law enforcement officials. The journals have not been made available to the public.

The couple made their first court appearance last Thursday. There, they face 92 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges, which include torture.

