In the back of a cop car, this woman decided to get topless and spray Mace at officers

When Quivonna Bonner was put in the back of a patrol car on early Wednesday morning, she decided that she wasn’t going to take the arrest lying down — or fully clothed. A video released by the Columbus Police Department shows the 26-year-old Bonner topless in the back of a cop car. After a hurling a few curses and threats at officers, Bonner pulled out her Mace, and when police tried to open the door, she let loose.

According to WCMH, Bonner managed to move the handcuffs to the front of her body and grab the Mace. She had been yelling at police that if they opened the door to the cruiser she would Mace them. Court documents stated that “Officer Tackett had the rear window cracked and as he got close to try and mace Ms. Bonner, Ms. Bonner reached up and sprayed her Mace through the opening of the window at Officer Tackett.” Even more absurd, the entire encounter occurred at a police station.

In the video, Bonner can be seen dropping her can of Mace moments before an officer on the other side of the car reaches in and pulls her out. Her behavior was reportedly too erratic for her to be booked, and she was taken straight to jail and charged with assault on a police officer. That charge could carry even more weight than the original charges against her — which WCMH reported were likely related to a drug case.