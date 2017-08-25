Parents face felony child abuse charges for the gruesome punishment they doled out at home

It started with a knock on the neighbor’s door, and when the residents of a Virginia farmhouse opened the door, they found a 10 year-old boy begging for food. But then they looked at his clothes and hands and realized that the situation was much worse than hunger.

That’s according to Prince William County police, who arrested parents Walter Enrique Flores-Chiquillo and Barbara Margarita Ramirez Del Cid soon after. Both were charged with felony child abuse; the 35- and 28-year-old, respectively, are held without bond and may face additional charges, according to WTOP.





Investigators say the Nokesville parents believed in punishing the child, and extracted it in the form of gruesome abuse at the home, including forcing the child’s hands on the stove and forcing him to kneel on sharp objects.

The child has been placed in the care of Child Protective Services, though he was first hospitalized to care for his wounds.