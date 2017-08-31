Police say a man confessed to beheading his aunt after garbage workers found her body

A Florida man has reportedly confessed to killing his aunt, stripping her body and leaving the headless corpse in a dumpster. Police arrested Edwin Ramirez-Mejia on charges relating to the murder of his aunt; he reportedly said they had a fight that escalated into homicide.

The murder occurred on Aug. 25, when the victim drove to Ramirez-Mejia’s Miami apartment to discuss a family-run business, the Miami Herald reports. Police say an argument ensued, and the suspect became so enraged that he cut off his aunt’s head, then hid her body in the trash. Police say he has since confessed to the murder, saying he decapitated her in hopes that he could “hide her identity.”





Ramirez-Mejia was arrested Wednesday night and charged with second-degree murder and abusing a dead body. The partially decomposed and headless corpse was discovered on Monday in a garbage facility in Haileah, Fla., Police questioning the 27-year-old suspect began noticing conflicting details in his answers and after formal statements, they say he confessed to the murder.

Police say that the suspect also admitted that both he and his aunt were in the United States illegally. However, police have not confirmed that detail, noting that background checks on the pair came back empty.

