The cop who arrested a nurse for not cooperating could answer to the FBI

The Salt Lake City detective who made news for his forcible arrest of a law-abiding nurse could face serious punishment as the FBI is now investigating the incident.

On Friday, the bureau announced that they are looking into Detective Jeff Payne’s arrest of Alex Wubbels to determine if federal laws were broken, the New York Post reports. Payne has already been fired from his part-time paramedic job, and the incident was under investigation by state authorities, who requested the FBI’s help, on Thursday.

RELATED: Bodycam footage suggests the cop who violently arrested a nurse had orders to back down





The altercation began when Payne demanded that Wubbels allow him to draw blood from an unconscious patient, who was suspected of driving drunk, but Wubbels refused. The detective then declared, “We’re done here,” and forcibly arrested Wubbels, who screamed for help as she was being dragged out the door.

Payne has been placed on leave. A spokeswoman for the FBI stated, “We are there to support and assist [local authorities] as needed, but we also have our own review going on at the same time.”

The district attorney explained that he requested the help of the FBI because “there continue to be issues that go beyond merely a criminal investigation.”

In order to legally draw the patient’s blood, Payne needed a warrant or the patient’s consent–he had neither.