The father who killed his 5-year-old after their Disneyland trip has learned his fate

After over two months of searching for 5-year-old Aramazd “Piqui” Andressian Jr., the gruesome tale that was the end of his life is finally coming to a close. 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian of Pasadena, California plead guilty to murdering his son in April, just after the couple had returned from their trip to Disneyland.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Piqui was last seen on April 21, and his mother reported him missing shortly after. His father was apprehended on June 23 in Las Vegas. Authorities said that he had altered his appearance and seemed to be preparing to flee the country.





The young boy’s remains were found on June 30, in Lake Cachuma, near Santa Barbara. Authorities have still not released a cause of death.

Andressian reportedly murdered his son in revenge for the divorce proceedings that were underway between him and his ex-wife. In court on Tuesday, Piqui’s mother sat in the front row holding an urn. Aramazd Andressian Sr. will be sentenced to 25 years to life when he returns to court on August 23.