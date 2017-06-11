Days after a 10-year-old girl went missing and was found dead, police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect

Just days ago in Thornton, Colo., 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell went missing after going on a walk to a shopping center with the 15-year-old son of her father’s girlfriend.

After that, she was never seen alive again.

Campbell was reported missing Wednesday night and was found dead in a grassy area the next day a mile from her house.

Police have ruled her death a homicide and have a made an arrest of a 15-year-old suspect, whom they have not named because he is a juvenile. They have also not confirmed that the suspect is the son of Campbell’s father’s girlfriend.





According to KDVR, the 15-year-old told authorities he and Campbell got separated because of a storm.

Police announced the arrest on Sunday, saying the cuffed “a 15-year-old juvenile male who was booked and transported to the Adams County Juvenile Detention facility. The juvenile male was arrested for investigation of first degree murder.”

Police believe Campbell’s death was “other than accidental.”

Thornton Police said in a statement:

During the course of this investigation, several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, to include the Thornton Fire Department, Adams County School District 12 and many other search and rescue teams, assisted the Thornton Police Department. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to those agencies as they proved to be an invaluable resource. We would also like to thank the community for their willingness to assist in the search for Kiaya and for all the calls received on the tip line providing information on this case.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for Campbell’s memorial.

Chantel Campbell left the following message there:

This beautiful soul was stolen from us. We appreciate everything everyone has done in this situation. Now we just appreciate anything anyone can do to help out her to rest. I can’t thank everyone personally one on one and I am sorry for that. I do want to say that We are so thankful that so many of you are helping our baby rest. As her memorial comes we will inform everyone about it.

It has, at the time of this writing, raised $11,567 of a $10,000 goal in a day.