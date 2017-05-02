Despite reports to the contrary, Ted Nugent is still very much alive

Last week a number of “fake news” websites began blasting out reports that legendary rocker, hunter and conservative icon Ted Nugent had been fatally shot in a hunting accident. The sites were mostly conservative-leaning outlets where readers were likely to click on news of the ’70s star.

TheUSAConservative.com, ReadConservative.News, redinfo.us and a number of other websites blasted the story across Facebook.

According to the story, Nugent was setting up his tree stand when he was “fired on and hit in the chest by a hunter with a scope nearly a quarter mile away who believed he was a brown bear.” The story also claims that “the hunter who shot him faces manslaughter charges.”





Fake news watchdog, Politifact, reported that the story originally appeared on TheLastLineOfDefense.org and that the site “has been the source of several fake news stories.” The site notes in their “about us” section that “all articles should be considered satirical and any and all quotes attributed to actual people are complete and total baloney.”

Nugent’s wife Shermane uploaded a video of them together on the day that Ted was supposedly shot. Nugent said that his sister “called [him] in hysterical tears because she heard the fake news.” He continued, “I’d like to thank all the punks that did that for being so mean and nasty.”