Donald Trump Jr. fires back at “Jeopardy!” champ over his sarcastic tweets about Barron

Normalcy has all been thrown out the window since the Trump administration came into power four months ago, and now adding to the strangeness of these days are “Jeopardy!” game show champ Ken Jennings and President Trump’s son Don Trump Jr., engaging in a Twitter war revolving around Trump Jr.’s little brother, Barron.
It all started, of course, with comedian Kathy Griffin’s disturbing photograph of her holding a fake severed head covered in blood. The head was portrayed to be that of the president. Trump certainly was not amused, and he tweeted that his 11-year-old son Barron, was “having a hard time with this.”
Jennings, apparently, didn’t really believe Trump’s take about Barron and tweeted out what he considered to be a joke.
And then when TMZ tweeted a report on its website saying Barron thought the severed head really was his dad, Jennings again took to Twitter to suggest that Trump was using his son as “political cover.”
Jennings, who writes educational books for children, took some significant blowback for tweeting about Trump’s youngest child. Critics have urged people to call Jennings’ publisher, Simon and Schuster, and demand they drop the “Jeopardy!” champ.
And then Trump Jr. jumped on that outcry and tagged Simon and Schuster, the same publisher that had a mega-deal with conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos but severed those ties when disturbing video of him speaking gleefully about pedophilia surfaced on social media and sparked a national outrage.
In case you somehow missed the photo of Griffin that caused this entire Twitter ruckus between a game-show champion and a son of the President of the United States, here it is: