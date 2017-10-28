Donald Trump just praised an unexpected and “nice” new ally for his criticism of the media

President Donald Trump, as he often does on weekends, tweeted in the early morning, this time praising former President Jimmy Carter for saying that “the media have been harder on Trump than any other president.”

Carter made the remarks last weekend during an interview with The New York Times.

“I think the media have been harder on Trump than any other president certainly that I’ve known about,” he said. “I think they feel free to claim that Trump is mentally deranged and everything else without hesitation.”





Trump responded Saturday and said, “Thank you, Mr. President.”

Just read the nice remarks by President Jimmy Carter about me and how badly I am treated by the press (Fake News). Thank you Mr. President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2017

Other notable remarks from the Carter interview included that he would rather NFL players stand for the national anthem, that he didn’t “think there’s any evidence that what the Russians did change enough votes, or any votes [in the election]” and that he is more nervous about Kim Jong-un than he was about Kim Jong-il.

“I think he’s now got advanced nuclear weaponry that can destroy the Korean Peninsula and Japan, and some of our outlying territories in the Pacific, maybe even our mainland,” Carter said.