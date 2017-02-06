Pornhub’s newest venture is not at all what you’d expect

On Pornhub’s YouTube channel (NSFW)—which hosts videos like “WORLD’S BIGGEST LUBE SLIDE!” and “Pornhub’s Toothbrush Pleasure Challenge”—is a less-arresting video release that hints at the adult entertainment company’s newest, most unexpected venture.

RELATED: Utah governor hopes to tackle the “public-health issue” of porn by proposing what hasn’t been done in more than a decade

Called “Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center,” the video release announces a separate site of the same name. Pornhub calls it “an online resource aiming to provide readers with information and advice regarding sexuality, sexual health and relationships. The free site will feature original editorial content on an assortment of topics from an array of esteemed doctors, therapists, community leaders and experts.”





Vice President of Pornhub Corey Price tells Mashable that the goal of the site is to provide “credible and insightful information, rather than have them scouring the internet.” The site will be directed and guided by Dr. Laurie Betito, a sex therapist and counselor.



Educational content isn’t targeted at any one group of Pornhub users, but could be especially useful for teenagers and young adults who access the site. For many young Americans, pornographic content can be their first (or worse, their only) sexual education. Even as the American teen birth rate is at its lowest since data collection began (according to the National Conference of State Legislatures), it remains the highest of any industrialized nation.

Pornhub’s goal is to give readers the information they need to engage in safe, consensual sex.