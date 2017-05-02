Former teacher who had a threesome with students may be in even worse trouble than she thought

A former kindergarten teacher from Lufkin, Texas, who has admitted to police that she had a threesome with two students and had sex multiple times with another may be in more trouble than she thought.

Heather Robertson, a 38-year-old mother of two, who faces four counts of improper relationship between educator and student and a DWI charge from a separate incident, may also face sexual assault charges.





This, according to KTRE, could double her maximum prison time. Even now, Robertson faces 20 years maximum behind bars. A sexual assault charge would tack on an additional 20 years.

The Lufkin Daily News reported that Robertson admitted to “picking the boys up and taking them to her apartment, where they had sex, and that she had sex with one of the students four times.”

Robertson also confessed to having a threesome.

Here’s what the teens involved had to say to the police:

One of the boys told police they would sneak out of their homes, and Robertson would pick them up and take them to her apartment, according to the warrant. He said he and Robertson “somehow became friends” on Snapchat, and that at some point she sent him a message asking if he and another student “would like to hang out.” He said Robertson picked him and his friend up late at night, then took them to her apartment and had sex with them, the warrant stated. He told police he had sex with Robertson on two or three other occasions. The boy’s friend told police he had sex with Robertson twice but could not remember the dates.

Robertson also told police that she did not make the teens wear a condom because she can’t get pregnant, that heavy drinking made her forget details of sex encounters and that she told the teens not to tell anyone about their affairs.

The investigation that began on April 20 led to Robertson’s resignation.