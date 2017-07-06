Getting to know President George W. Bush

George Walker Bush was born on July 6, 1946, in New Haven, Conn. He is the eldest son of 41st President George H.W. Bush and the brother of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush.

Bush grew up in the Houston, Texas area. As a young man, he served in the Texas Air National Guard. He then completed his B.A. at Yale University before receiving an M.B.A. from Harvard University.

Before becoming president, Bush served as the 46th Governor of Texas.





Since his presidency ended, Bush has devoted much of his time to his artwork. He is especially known for his portraits. He now lives in Dallas, where he also enjoys biking, golfing, watching baseball and studying American history.

Bush has been married to his wife, Laura, since 1977. They have twin daughters, Barbara and Jenna, and two grandchildren.

“I think part of having a fulfilling life is to be challenged,” Bush once said. “I’m challenged on the golf course, I’m challenged to stay fit, and I’m challenged by my paintings… I am happy.”