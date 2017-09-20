Congressman who earned a Purple Heart shares the profound lessons his service taught him

Florida Congressman Brian Mast, a recipient of the Purple Heart, was heavily injured in combat seven years ago in Kandahar, Afghanistan, and now, he’s speaking out about the lessons that hardship taught him.

At the time, he was serving as a Bomb Disposal expert for Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). Mast went to disarm the IED, but it detonated, taking both of his legs with it. He continued to serve throughout his recovery,

He’s shared a Facebook post to recognize the catastrophic incident that changed his life — and, he says, taught him two powerful lessons: