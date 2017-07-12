Of course Kid Rock is running for Senate

Just last year, onetime country-rap singer “Kid Rock” (Robert James Ritchie) tweeted a photo of himself apparently holding his middle finger up in a Dekalb County, GA state court.

Today, he announced that he intended to become that authority, apparently announcing a Senate run in his home state of Michigan in two tweets:

Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future – Kid Rock — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

His campaign rollout appears to be especially gradual. No groups affiliated with Kid Rock, nor the man himself, have filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The website tweeted by Kid Rock, as well as collateral offered for sale, lacks FEC campaign finance disclaimers.





And his site’s “Merchandise” section links to an online store powered by Warner Brothers, the record label representing him.

If legitimate, Kid Rock would challenge Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat, who is running for her fourth term. She has been in office since 2000.

Assuming Kid Rock would run as a Republican, he would face a crowded primary field from current and former Congressional representatives like Rep. Justin Amash to fellow musician Ted Nugent, who told Page Six in May that he was “still considering” a 2018 run.

The Detroit News reports that former Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bob Young and former Trump state campaign co-chair Lena Epstein are the only two Republican candidates to declare their intent to run and file accordingly at this time.