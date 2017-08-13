GOP senator lashes out: My brother didn’t die fighting Hitler so Nazi ideas could go unchallenged in U.S.

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) condemned the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, that exploded on Saturday, saying that WWII veterans, including his brother, didn’t die fighting Adolph Hitler so that Nazi ideas could prevail in the United States today.

“We should call evil by its name. My brother didn’t give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home. -OGH,” Hatch tweeted Saturday evening, signing it OGH to signify that he, not his staff, had written the message.

According to The Hill, Hatch was just 8 years old when his brother, 20-year-old Jesse, died when his B-24 bomber went down over Austria.

His brother’s death deeply affected the senator, and he has credited his older sibling with his decision to become a public servant.

The Utah senator’s comments came after white nationalists protests turned violent Saturday, leading to three deaths and multiple injuries.

White nationalists, alt-right and white supremacist groups were scheduled to congregate in Emancipation Park Saturday to protest the removal of a Confederate statue. However, violent clashes broke out before the rally, prompting Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) to declare a state of emergency to aid the state’s response to the violence.

President Donald Trump also condemned the violence but painted a broad stroke of blame, saying during his speech, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.”