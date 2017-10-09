You’re probably not using real olive oil — here’s what you need to know

Saying “all olive oil” is hard, and so is distinguishing between it. But not all olive oil is the same — and it’s more than virgin versus extra virgin.

Much of it (almost 70 percent!) is just plain fake, it turns out. That’s according to a report from the University of California-Davis, whose food institute studied available imported “extra virgin olive oil” and didn’t like what they found in some big brands you should know about.

Sometimes, brands cut olive oil with cheaper refined olive oil; they may even dilute it with vegetable oil or sunflower oil. But you shouldn’t pay for anything less than real olive oil, especially if you want the health benefits. As all olive oil gets more expensive, make sure you’re only getting the real thing.

Samples of the following brands didn’t pass — meaning they were oxidized, of poor quality, or diluted with something, according to Portside.

Pompeian

Bertolli

Colavita

Star

Sasso

Antica Badia

Primadonna

Carapelli

Mazola

Felippo Berio

Safeway

Whole Foods

Coricelli

Mezzetta

The following olive oils passed, earning the “Extra Virgin” designation.