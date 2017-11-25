Menu
AP_17214670938291 Read this Next

Former Obama adviser: Trump has done “far more” to disrespect our country and flag than football players
Advertisement

After dramatic video surfaced of a North Korean guard defecting across the border into South Korea, Kim Jong Un’s government has “replaced” nearly all of the soldiers who were stationed at the site where the escape took place Nov. 13, CNN reported.


RELATED: Video shows soldiers firing at North Korean defector as he escaped

“North Korea replaced almost all of its troops, if not all, at the Joint Security Area for their failure to prevent the defection,” said Kim Young-woo, chairman of the South Korean National Assembly’s defense committee. “It was obviously a part of punishment for failing their mission to deter the North Korean soldier’s escape. North Korea has always punished those responsible for similar failures.”

North Korea, meanwhile, planted trees and dug a trench at a section of the Military Demarcation Line, according to Marc Knapper, the chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy in Seoul. Knapper tweeted a photo of dramatic video released by the United Nations Command on Wednesday. The video showed a North Korean soldier’s daring dash to freedom while being fired upon by his former comrades.

After the defector’s vehicle got stuck in a gutter close to the border, he jumped out and ran toward the South Korean side, CNN reported.

The 24-year-old soldier, known only by his last name — Oh — has regained consciousness after being shot and was undergoing treatment, CNN reported.

Oh is the third member of the North Korean armed forces to defect this year.

More than 40 bullets were fired at him from pistols and an AK-47 assault rifle, South Korea’s military said last week. South Korean troops did not return fire.

RELATED: Kim Jong-un bans drinking, dancing, and singing

Oh had lost more than 50 percent of his blood by the time he arrived by air at Ajou University Hospital, his surgeon Lee Cook Jong told reporters Wednesday.

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

A man who survived the Las Vegas shooting has died in an incredibly tragic way
Across the U.S.A.

A man who survived the Las Vegas shooting has died in an incredibly tragic way

,
It’s not just that they were having sex while driving and crashed, it’s who was in the back seat at the time
What's wrong with people

It’s not just that they were having sex while driving and crashed, it’s who was in the back seat at the time

Former Obama adviser: Trump has done “far more” to disrespect our country and flag than football players
Rare News

Former Obama adviser: Trump has done “far more” to disrespect our country and flag than football players

,
Time magazine responds after President Trump says he snubbed their yearly honor
Across the U.S.A.

Time magazine responds after President Trump says he snubbed their yearly honor

Advertisement