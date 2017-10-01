“I won’t fail”: Trump throws Clinton, Bush and Obama under the bus in one blistering tweet

President Donald Trump three previous U.S. presidents under the bus in one tweet on Sunday afternoon related to his back-and-forth with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, otherwise known as “Rocket Man.”
Trump said that, unlike Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, he “won’t fail.”
“Being nice to Rocket Man hasn’t worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won’t fail,” he tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was wasting his time “negotiat[ing] with Little Rocket Man” and promised to “do what has to be done.”
It’s probably only a matter of time until North Korea responds.