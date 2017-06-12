Ivanka Trump gets mercilessly trolled for a Father’s Day tweet sent from her brand’s account

Ivanka Trump was mercilessly trolled on Twitter after her brand’s Twitter account, Ivanka Trump HQ, sent out a seemingly innocuous Father’s Day tweet.
Last Tuesday, Ivanka Trump HQ tweeted out a photo that showed possible Father’s Day gift ideas, including a Nespresso coffee machine, a grooming kit, grill utensils, golf essentials, a poker set and coasters. They captioned the tweeted photo: “Whether a football lover or a coffee aficionado, these picks will please every dad.” The tweet also included a link to the Ivanka Trump website.
It’s a pretty innocent tweet, right?
Well, it might have been innocent if it hadn’t been Ivanka Trump’s brand and if it hadn’t mentioned Father’s Day, but as soon as Ivanka Trump and dad are mentioned in the same tweet, it took on a whole new meaning.
Twitter users were quick to respond to the tweet and share their Father’s Day “gift guide.”