Ivanka Trump gets mercilessly trolled for a Father’s Day tweet sent from her brand’s account

Ivanka Trump was mercilessly trolled on Twitter after her brand’s Twitter account, Ivanka Trump HQ, sent out a seemingly innocuous Father’s Day tweet.

Last Tuesday, Ivanka Trump HQ tweeted out a photo that showed possible Father’s Day gift ideas, including a Nespresso coffee machine, a grooming kit, grill utensils, golf essentials, a poker set and coasters. They captioned the tweeted photo: “Whether a football lover or a coffee aficionado, these picks will please every dad.” The tweet also included a link to the Ivanka Trump website.

Whether a football lover or a coffee aficionado, these picks will please every dad:https://t.co/xzoSzNiuVk #FathersDay #GiftGuide pic.twitter.com/I9RfWpLpJ8 — Ivanka Trump HQ (@IvankaTrumpHQ) June 6, 2017

Well, it might have been innocent if it hadn’t been Ivanka Trump’s brand and if it hadn’t mentioned Father’s Day, but as soon as Ivanka Trump and dad are mentioned in the same tweet, it took on a whole new meaning.

Twitter users were quick to respond to the tweet and share their Father’s Day “gift guide.”

What will please my dad is not losing health insurance, have your poor excuse of a dad work on that — Paradise (@paradisedicey2) June 6, 2017

Matching orange jumpsuits for father-in-law/son-in-law duos should for sure be on this list. #ComeyWeek #TrumpRussia — Heather Kilpatrick (@heatherkilpatri) June 7, 2017

My dad wanted a clean environment without rising sea levels or record high temps. I wish that had been one of your gifts… — Ezra DF (@ezradf) June 7, 2017

Most dads want healthcare and a clean environment for their children. Guess your not selling that. — Joyce Hsu (@WriterJoyceHsu) June 8, 2017

My Dad wants to know that 17 intel agencies reporting that Russia interfered w/ democratic process is not "Fake News!", like your Dad claims — Dan Sullivan (@sullivan_d) June 9, 2017

My Fathers Day gift is begging not to cut Medicare so my parents are not left destitute with bills. But then we know you do not care. — Elizabeth Burke (@lizburke) June 9, 2017