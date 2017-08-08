Jake Tapper slams Trump TV’s “real news” segment: “It’s not real, and it’s not news”

CNN’s Jake Tapper is calling out the “real news” segment that has started running on President Donald Trump’s Facebook page each week, saying, “It’s definitely not real news.”

President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump announced last month that a news segment with “nothing but the facts” would be coming straight to President Trump’s Facebook page every week.

As promised, on July 30, Lara gave the first “real news” segment on his Facebook page that featured nothing but positive news about the president. The following Sunday, former CNN contributor Kayleigh McEnany gave the “News of the Week” update from Trump’s Facebook page.





Tapper castigated the segment and McEnany saying, “Empirically, there’s nothing journalistic about a political organization that exists to support a politician cheering on that politician. It’s not real, and it’s not news, and it’s definitely not real news.”

.@jaketapper: Almost every single time the President has used the term “fake news,” the news has been accurate https://t.co/0vxW7s2rrx — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) August 7, 2017

Some have compared the mock news segment to state-run propaganda television.

The former ambassador to Russia under President Barack Obama called the segment “eerily like” so many other state-run news stations he’s seen around the world.

Wow. Feels eerily like so many state-owned channels I've watched in other countries https://t.co/dqsLEfuLj8 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 6, 2017

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox called it “propaganda” and told President Trump that he wasn’t the “bearer of absolute truth.”

.@realDonaldTrump, are the "real news" are in Trump TV? This propaganda won't help you, Don, you're not the bearer of absolute truth. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) August 8, 2017

A writer at conservative website Redstate even called it “propaganda straight out of North Korea’s playbook.”

Tapper also took issue with the claims made by McEnany in the segment, especially her assertion that Trump has created “more than 1 million jobs.”

“That’s interesting language,” Tapper said. “She claimed that President Trump himself has created more than 1 million jobs. Not business owners, not Congress, not Wall Street, not investors, not hardworking small businessmen and women — President Trump created those jobs. That’s their idea of real news.”

McEnany left her job at CNN on Saturday and announced her new job as the spokesperson for the Republican National Committee Monday. There’s no word yet whether or not she’ll continue to host the “real news” segment on Trump TV going forward.